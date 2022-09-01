Kurt Angle Loves One Of His Former WWE Rivals So Much He Would Marry Them

Kurt Angle had many memorable opponents and rivalries over his in-ring career. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to Shane McMahon to Samoa Joe, the list is quite long. However, one name sticks out to him as one that he would be willing to tie the knot with.

"Rey [Mysterio] is such a great worker," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "I knew the match would be awesome. I wasn't that concerned about him, but I knew it was up to me to establish him. I was happy to do that. He's such a great wrestler, not only that, he's a great individual. He's one of my best friends, I absolutely loved Rey the day I met him, and I never fell out of love with him. I love the guy today. I would marry the dude. He's awesome."

Mysterio made his WWE debut on the July 25, 2002 edition of "SmackDown" and exactly one month later, Mysterio made his WWE pay-per-view debut, taking on Kurt Angle in the opening match of SummerSlam 2002. Although Angle walked away with the win, many praised the fast-paced, nine-minute contest and to this day many consider this match one that helped make Mysterio a star.

The Master of the 619 went on to become a Grand Slam Champion over his WWE career, winning the Royal Rumble, and even winning the WWE Championship, albeit only for less than two hours. Mysterio recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his arrival in WWE on the July 25, 2022 edition of "Raw," where he and his son, Dominik, teamed up to defeat The Judgment Day.

