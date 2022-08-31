Booker T Comments On Velveteen Dream's Legal Troubles This Week

A widely trending story in pro wrestling is the recent arrest of Patrick Clark, formerly known as the vibrant character Velveteen Dream in WWE "NXT." The former "NXT" North American Champion who once seemed destined for greatness in WWE was arrested on first-degree misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing on August 20, which violated his court-appointed probation dating back to an arrest in November 2021 that accused him of cocaine possession, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

One man that worked directly with Clark as he was just starting to get into the business is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker was a judge and coach on the 2015 edition of "Tough Enough," where Clark was first shown on TV as a young, lifelong WWE fan with aspirations to be a star someday. "I always said, man, he had a lot of talent. But there's another thing I always say too: you put yourself in a position, something might happen, and it's just the way the world works out," Booker explained on the latest "The Hall of Fame" Podcast.

"I just hate to see — I know the charges. Those are the alleged charges; I don't know what that's really about drug paraphernalia. You know, that could be some marijuana papers, okay? So, I don't know, but innocent until proven guilty, I get that too. But the perception in front of the public is something totally different," Booker said. "Public opinion is definitely real, and it's just sad to see young men put themselves in position like for something to happen to them in this business. So, hopefully, young brother will get back on track. I really don't have a lot of information as far as, you know, what really went down, but I know he was campaigning to get back into the company. There again, man, talent, talent! That character? Money, money! But there again, will we ever see it again? I don't know."