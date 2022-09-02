Dax Harwood Gives The Reason Cash Wheeler Thought About Quitting Last Year

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been one of the hottest acts in the industry thanks to their stellar run as a tag team under the AEW banner. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows in the beginning, however — at one point, FTR went through some hardships that almost led to their exit from the wrestling business.

The multi-promotional tag team champions appeared as guests on "The Walkway to Fight Club" podcast and reflected on their tough road to the top, including the time when Wheeler almost walked away from the business.

"Cash tore his arm open and I watched him almost bleed out, and then at the same time I was going through this dark period of anxiety and I had no idea how to handle it," Harwood admitted. "So we had to do a lot of soul searching within each other, but also with each other, to the point where, and I don't think he minds if I tell you, but to the point where he wanted to quit last year."

The incident that Harwood referred to occurred during the July 28, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite" when FTR took on Santana and Ortiz. At some point in the match, Wheeler's arm was badly pierced by a turnbuckle hook, which caused nerve damage. With Harwood going through his own issues at the time, things didn't look good for FTR, but a pep talk from Wheeler ended up changing everything.

"I was bringing anxiety to work and then work was causing more anxiety," Harwood explained. "He said, 'Look, if we're gonna do this, we're gonna have fun doing it. We're not gonna let it mentally kill us and physically kill us. If we're gonna do it let's have fun, and if we're not having fun, we're not gonna do it.'"