During the tag team match between FTR and Proud N’ Powerful, FTR member Cash Wheeler suffered an injury to his arm.

The incident appeared to occur when FTR was attempting a Superplex/Splash combination, with Wheeler attempting the splash. Santana broke up the spot by sending Wheeler off the top and to the floor.

The match was ended abruptly a few minutes later after Wheeler’s partner, Dax Harwood, got the pin following a Brainbuster.

Harwood then went to check on Wheeler, who was surrounded by medical attention and was bleeding above his elbow. Fans in attendance noted that Wheeler appeared to get his arm stuck in a metal plate on the ring post, causing the injury. There is no current update on the severity of the injury or if Wheeler will be forced to miss time.

I'm here. He actually got it stuck on a metal piece in the ringpost. Spurted blood pretty badly. 🤢 — Jenn Williams (@ZeroMuch) July 29, 2021