Booker T Confirms His WWE Clash At The Castle Status

It's a massive week in professional wrestling, with the typical weekly shows airing and both WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out taking place back-to-back over the holiday weekend. One WWE Hall of Famer who often has a role on the kickoff shows for WWE, Booker T, was asked on his recent "The Hall of Fame Podcast" if he'll be joining the company for the trek. "No one called me yet. I haven't got a ticket. Uh, maybe they're going to be doing it [remotely]; I don't know."

Though we likely won't see Booker attending, several top WWE stars and matches have been confirmed for the show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belts against Scotland's own Drew McIntyre. Other notable bouts like Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against the hard-hitting, savage Sheamus and Liv Morgan defending the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler are also confirmed for the premium live event.

As for Booker T, he's been a part of WWE premium live event kickoff shows since 2014. In the ring, Booker had a legendary career, establishing himself as the eighth grand-slam champion in WWE history — this means Booker has won the World Heavyweight Title, the United States Title, the Intercontinental Title, the World Tag Team Titles, and the Hardcore Title all during his full-time run. He has also been placed in the WWE Hall of Fame twice — once as his singles character and again as the Harlem Heat tag team alongside his brother, Stevie Ray. Though he hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since 2012, Booker found in-ring success in other companies and created his own wrestling school and indie promotion in Houston, Texas, called Reality of Wrestling.