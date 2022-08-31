Cody Hall Names WWE Hall Of Famer That He Goes To Once A Week For Advice

Wrestler Cody Hall is the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon. Scott passed away earlier this year on March 14th, 2022 following three heart attacks due to a blood clot after hip replacement surgery. Despite his legendary father passing away, Cody still keeps in touch with a WWE Hall of Famer who was one of Scott's best friends in the wrestling business.

"I'm living in Atlanta right now, so I live right down the street from DDP [Diamond Dallas Page]," Cody said in an interview with Sportskeeda. "I keep touch with him. I go to his house once a week and do DDP Yoga and go to him for advice. He's a great guy ... Since my father's passing, I've tried to keep in touch with [Kevin Nash], but I know he's a busy guy."

DDP, who managed Scott in the early 1990s, helped him in 2013 by inviting the four-time Intercontinental Champion into his home to help rebuild and reconstruct Scott's life. DDP was the one who found Scott in his house on the floor just days before his tragic passing.

Nash and Scott were two of the driving forces in the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE, with the duo being integral parts of the NWO faction in WCW. The two's friendship goes back before their days in WCW, as they were friends while still working in WWE together and were half of the infamous Curtain Call incident which saw the two of them, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H embrace in the middle of the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.