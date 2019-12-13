The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame is set to induct the iconic group the nWo. The members that will be inducted are Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. One person that will not be inducted with the group is Eric Bischoff, the man who "created and was a part of" the nWo, and he gave his reaction to the news on the post-show for 83 Weeks, After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson.

"About f*cking time! When the nWo evolved and came to be, that fuse that was already lit hit nitroglycerin and it exploded the business in a way that, other than what Vince McMahon and [WWE] did by launching WrestleMania, brought a lot of mainstream attention to the industry," said Bischoff. "But other than that period of time there is nothing that has been more significant to the wrestling industry than the nWo storyline. I'm not saying that because that was something I created and was a part of. I'm saying it because it's true."

In Waltman's reaction to his second induction into the Hall of Fame, he talked about how Bischoff should also be inducted with the group. Bischoff was asked about this and gave his response to Waltman.

"That's nice of him to say. But he's not calling the shots, so it really doesn't matter. I wish he was. That would be great," voices Bischoff. "I'd like to hang out with my buddies at WrestleMania. It would've been wonderful. But I don't worry about that…I love those guys, especially Hulk [Hogan]; these are guys that I have a deep affection for and respect for. So I couldn't be happier, and I'm just going to let it go at that."

Even though Bischoff was not named as one of the members that will be inducted, it is possible that he could be the person that inducts the group into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bischoff was asked if he would be the one to give the Hall of Fame speech for the nWo.

"Not that I know of, but I'm a pretty spontaneous guy," revealed Bischoff. "So if I get the call at the last minute, I'll swing by wherever they're going to be in Tampa. I'm sure I can spit out a good induction."

Whether or not Bischoff will be the one to give the speech to induct the nWo will be revealed sometime in the future, but Bischoff does not rule out the idea of him being around for WrestleMania weekend.

"If I'm here [in Tampa], then, of course, I'll go to hang out and see some people," said Bischoff. "But if I'm not here unless there's a reason for me to be here other than just hanging out, then no I won't."