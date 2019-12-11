WWE made big news with the announcement of Batista and the New World Order as the first batch of names to be included in the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The Hall of Fame will choose to honor the core members of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. Waltman spoke about how he found out about the nWo's induction into the Hall of Fame in an exclusive interview with AfterBuzz TV.

"About three weeks ago I got a call from Mark Carano. He's the head of talent relations at WWE," explains Waltman. "Just out of default, when you see that number come up, in the past it's always been not for a good cause. A lot of times it's because you did something."

Seeing Carano's number on his phone almost made Waltman not want to answer his phone, but he was glad that he did.

"[Carano]'s like, 'Hey pal, you're going in the Hall of Fame again.' That's a lot. Just one, just being inducted in the Hall of Fame in general. Twice is huge. Back to back years is ridiculous," said Waltman.

In 2019, Waltman was inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame class as a member of Degeneration X alongside his fellow stablemates Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and Chyna who was a posthumous inductee.

His nWo Hall of Fame induction will mark the second time he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He has yet to be inducted as a solo act, but Waltman does not have any aspirations to stand on the Hall of Fame stage on his own.

"I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a [single's wrestler]. To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don't need that. I don't need 'me, me, me', what about me? I got plenty of me," admitted Waltman. "I'm just happy to be a part of something greater than me."

Waltman also opened up about what the location of the Hall of Fame, Tampa, FL, meant to not only himself but also the other nWo members.

"Scott started there. Hulk started there. I started there. Kev didn't, he started in Atlanta. So for us, it's really special," revealed Waltman. "My family lives there, too. That's where my mom, my sister, my nephews, other miscellaneous relatives live."

Waltman had a chance with his DX Hall of Fame induction to thank the people who helped him in his career. However, he admits that he did not have time to truly thank everyone. This time he has prepared another speech to thank more people in his Hall of Fame speech.

"Last year, I was incredibly nervous and I don't like talking in public anyways, so there were people that I forgot to thank that I wanted to," said Waltman. "Phyllis Lee. She helped me get into wrestling. My former partner, Kane, who's the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee now. I really wanted to thank him and I felt so bad afterward. It meant a lot to me when I teamed with him. Couldn't ask for a better guy to be partners with."