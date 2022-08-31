Ridge Holland Names A Change The Brawling Brutes Need To Make In WWE

Since the faction was introduced earlier this year, The Brawling Brutes have had a decent amount of success, headlining several episodes of "WWE SmackDown" and seeing their leader, Sheamus, earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match. With that said, there's always room for improvement, and Ridge Holland has an idea of what The Brawling Brutes need to take things to a new level.

"We wanna really kick on now," Holland said during an interview with Metro. "It's been kinda stop, start, so we wanna show people what we are capable of. I don't even think we've scratched the surface with this group. We need to take on a bit of a more serious edge now. We've done some comedy stuff, and we really need to show people that we've got that mean streak and we're not here to play games, you know?"

Holland also expressed confidence in the faction's ability to deliver more than what the WWE Universe is used to seeing from them.

"I think we've got a lot to give and a lot to show," Holland said. "I don't think there's a trio like us. The styles, we all mesh very well. So yeah, it would be nice to get our teeth stuck into something and show people what we're capable of."

For now, Holland and his partner, Butch, will be by Sheamus' side as he prepares for his Intercontinental title match against Gunther, which will take place at WWE Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.