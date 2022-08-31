Jim Ross Addresses Tony Khan's Options Ahead Of AEW All Out

Jim Ross has been announcing wrestling events since the 1970s, and has learned a thing or two in his time since. Recently, he used this experience to give fans some insight as to what to expect from AEW's upcoming event, All Out.

"It's going to be fun," proclaimed Ross while speaking on his podcast, "Grilling JR". "I think that based on who we've seen thus far, it's hard to predict what's going to come out of the mind of Tony Khan. I say that in a very positive way, because as a broadcaster, when things get too predictable, it's not fun."

Ross has been doing commentary in AEW for over three years, beginning his stint with the company in April 2019. He also has a backstage role as a senior advisor. Prior to that, Ross was part of the broadcast team in WWE from 1993 until 2013, and from 2017 until 2019. He has also worked as an announcer for other high-level promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WCW, and UWF, but has worked exclusively for AEW since his arrival at Double or Nothing 2019.

"I will say I'm having a blast, because I love trying to keep up with it," Ross said. "It's very challenging to do, because there are so many right ways to address these storylines."

Ross can be seen this Sunday calling the All Out event, which will emanate from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show is sold out, but fans can order the pay-per-view at home on Bleacher Report and Fite TV.

