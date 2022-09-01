Win A Coffin Drop Darby Allin - AEW Ringside Exclusive From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new AEW Ringside Exclusive. This exclusive release brings to life everyone's favorite painted, skateboarding daredevil, Darby Allin. The set includes multiple accessories, including a body bag, swappable heads, and a coffin-shaped skateboard designed by Darby himself, all of which comes in awesome, coffin-shaped packaging.

One lucky winner will get their very own Ringside Collectibles Coffin Drop Darby Allin – AEW Ringside Exclusive for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Tuesday, September 6, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Coffin Drop Darby Allin – AEW Ringside Exclusive is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.