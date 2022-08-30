Darby Allin Confirms Big AEW All Out Match Will Be Announced On Dynamite

Darby Allin and Sting will be in action at All Out, and that's straight from the skateboarder's mouth. Allin was the special guest on "DDP Snake Pit" with Diamond Dallas Page, and just as the show was about to sign off, Allin got fans prepared for "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday as they head into the PPV with a big announcement.

"Me and Sting will be there," Darby said about All Out in Chicago. "Our match will be announced Wednesday. We will be at All Out."

Allin made his mark at last year's All Out when the former TNT Champion faced CM Punk in Punk's first match back since returning to wrestling. Punk and Darby battled it out in what was an obvious highlight of the night for Punk's hometown of Chicago.

This year, Allin, Sting, and Miro have been building a feud with the House Of Black, as The Redeemer cost the faction a shot at the AEW Trios Titles on Friday's "AEW Rampage." The House of Black took on Dark Order, and when it seemed like Malakai Black was going to get the victory, Miro caused a distraction finish, allowing Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance to advance. Post-match, The House Of Black attacked Miro, which prompted Allin and Sting to make their way to the ring. The battle between Sting and Black has been teased for weeks, but Allin has been right in the thick of the fight as he recently defeated Brody King in a hard-hitting Coffin Match.