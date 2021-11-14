On a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin was on to talk about Sting, his friendship with Tony Hawk, and many more topics.

Allin also talked about his All Out match against CM Punk. Allin revealed how he found out he would be facing Punk in Punk’s first match in seven years. He also talked about his emotions heading into the match.

“I was talking to Tony [Khan] on the phone. That was it pretty much,” Allin admitted. “You don’t believe something until it happens, and then once I cut that promo about the best in the world that aired in North Carolina, I knew that it was a done deal and it was go time. That was the highest-pressure moment ever because I knew everyone was going to be watching him because it’s such a big thing. Seven years, holy sh*t that’s a long time. For him to leave wrestling the way he did and to come back, people were not sure if he ever was going to come back.

“So when he did, and I was the first opponent, I was so nervous. I was in a zone, and I’ve been in a few zones in life, but like, I was in a zone that day where I was like, it’s not going to get more nerve-wracking than this. It’s cool to get moments like that because it does make you mentally stronger. But it started hitting me hard because I remember when he left wrestling in 2014, it was the same year that I started wrestling. At the time, he was my favorite wrestler. Besides the whole straight edge, it was the punk rock and I don’t give a sh*t what you think about me attitude. It was cool as a kid watching him, but then it hit me. When he left, I was a dish washer, and dude, life is a trip. So I got a little teary-eyed before that match.”

Before AEW, Allin was a top indie star wrestling in top indie promotions like EVOLVE. Allin’s physical profile does not necessarily fit what WWE is looking for in talents, making AEW a perfect opportunity for Allin. But Allin discussed where he would be if AEW didn’t exist.

“Dude, I have no idea, and that’s the trip. That’s why I don’t take anything for granted,” Allin said. “I work my ass off when it comes to promos, outside of wrestling. Whether it’s Dark, Rampage, Dynamite, when I come to work, I am in the zone. I like to be alone. I change in Sting’s locker room. He has his own room. Not because I think that I am better, I just don’t want to be caught up in the dramas. AEW has been great, and I just want to treat it with respect.”