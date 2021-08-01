AEW is headed to the United Center in Chicago on August 20 for AEW Rampage: First Dance. The announcement came during last Wednesday’s Dynamite, which led to loud “CM Punk” chants from the crowd. As noted, Punk looks to be headed to AEW and could potentially show up at this event.

Right after the announcement, Darby Allin spoke to Alex Marvez about being on the show.

“I’ll be in Chicago,” Allin said. “You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that — right here, in AEW. Even, if you think you are the best in the world.”

The “best in the world” catchphrase is something Punk often said during his active in-ring days.

Since then, Allin did a virtual meet and greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store and was asked about his comments. Allin said they weren’t for Punk, but Sammy Guevara (h/t POST Wrestling for the transcription).

“No, that’s more Sammy Guevara [we were alluding to] because he calls himself the best ever,” Allin said. “Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara, [he] calls himself the best ever so…It’s cool, dude. It’s awesome that people actually care and wanna know what’s going on.”

AEW has already sold over 12,000 tickets for the show on August 20. It’s expected to quickly sell out tomorrow when the rest of the tickets go on sale to the general public.