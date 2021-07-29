Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen featured a couple CM Punk references throughout the show. As noted, earlier this week it was reported Punk was in talks with coming to the promotion.

AEW is headed to the United Center in Chicago on August 20 for AEW Rampage: First Dance. The announcement led to loud “CM Punk” chants from the crowd.

Right after that, Darby Allin had this to say (using Punk’s “Best in the World” catchphrase):

“I’ll be in Chicago,” Allin began. “You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that — right here, in AEW. Even, if you think you are the best in the world.”

In the opening match between The Elite and Hangman Page/Dark Order, Nick Jackson pulled off one of Punk’s signature moves — a high knee in the corner into a bulldog.

Finally, after Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a No Rules Match to pass MJF’s second stipulation, MJF quickly got on the mic.

“Chris, as you sit there in more pain than you’ve ever been in your entire life, I want you to listen to me,” MJF said right off the bat.

This one was a bit more subtle, but Punk said something very similar to John Cena in his 2011 pipebomb promo.

“John Cena, while you lay there, hopefully as uncomfortable as you can possibly be, I want you to listen to me,” Punk said to Cena.

AEW heads back to Daily’s Place for next Wednesday’s show. Here is the current lineup.