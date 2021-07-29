On tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Tony Schiavone announced AEW is headed to the United Center in Chicago on August 20 for AEW Rampage: First Dance. Tickets go on sale this Monday, August 2. The announcement led to loud “CM Punk” chants from the crowd.

As previously reported, AEW filed to trademark “The First Dance”, which is a play on The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the famous 1990’s Chicago Bulls. Punk also took to Instagram to post the song “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project, which was the entrance song for the 90’s Bulls, leading to speculation that “The First Dance” trademark is related to him.

As noted, AEW is also holding three shows in Chicago in September: September 1 for Dynamite, September 3 for Rampage, and September 5 for All Out. All three events are at the NOW Arena.

Right after that announcement, Darby Allin was interviewed and said he’s been around lot of people who say they are the greatest ever in wrestling. The only place to prove that is AEW, “even if you think you’re the best in the world.” Obviously, a reference to CM Punk’s catchphrase. As noted, Punk has been rumored to be heading to AEW.

