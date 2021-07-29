The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) took on Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) in a 10-Man Elimination Tag Match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

The stipulation going in was if Page and The Dark Order won, would will receive future title shots against Omega and The Bucks. If they lost, they cannot challenge for either title (World or Tag Team). The Elite ended up getting the victory with Omega lastly pinning Page after hitting one winged angel.

This was also Silver’s return match from his shoulder injury that he sustained back in March.

