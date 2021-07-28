It was only a matter of time before AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, joining the AEW roster. That question did in fact come up when Khan was interviewed by the New York Post, and Khan played it coy.

“I have no comment on those,” Khan said. “Those are good questions but I can’t comment on those.”

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski nevertheless followed up on the subject, asking Khan what the potential arrival of Bryan and Punk to AEW would add to the roster. Once again Khan played it close to the chest.

“I can’t comment on those two guys,” Khan said. “But I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

Rumors of Punk and Bryan joining AEW started a week ago, when it was reported that Punk was in talks for a return to wrestling, likely believed to be AEW. Later that evening, it was reported that Bryan was 100% signed with AEW and was scheduled to debut at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Since then it has also reported that Punk is 100% in for AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, taking place in the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a suburb of Punk’s hometown Chicago.

AEW personnel has largely refrained from discussing the rumors, with Shawn Spears only briefly touching on potential surprises on Busted Open Radio last week. The most notable comment on the situation had been from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who praised both as competitors during an interview and said he was looking forward to the possibility of working with Punk and Bryan in an AEW ring.