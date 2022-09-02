Eric Bischoff Tells Tony Khan What AEW Needs More Of

Bischoff said Khan needs to hire a writer to help craft story lines.

"If I were Tony Khan right now, especially with the resources he has, I would find a way to bring somebody in, a Brian Gewirtz type," Bischoff said, referring to the former WWE head writer. "Somebody that really understands the structure and importance of a great story and can bring out the best of talent with a great story and bring out the most emotion from the audience with a great story. That's what Tony needs.

"If Tony is happy with the company the way it is now and [the Turner network] is happy with it, then don't change a thing, keep doing what you're doing. But if the goal is to grow the company and to be, I don't want to say legitimately competitive with WWE because that isn't going to happen for a long time; WWE has too much of a head start, it's going to take forever. But, you can still do things that position your company to be at least subjectively competitive on television. And it's not, it's just not."

Bischoff said he is hoping Khan takes his advice.

"Please Tony, if this gets to you in any way shape, or form, I know Brian Gewirtz isn't available, but there are people like Brian out there," Bischoff said. "Rather than hiring the next shiny object that falls off the WWE tree and creating a huge surprise and getting everybody all excited only to put them on the shelf and not see them again for six months, rather than doing that, find your Brian Gewirtz because they're out there."

