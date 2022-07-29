WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been the most vocal detractor towards All Elite Wrestling, taking shots in the past at its current AEW World Champion CM Punk and its CEO Tony Khan. Bischoff has also been very outspoken about AEW being unable to grow their audience every week, calling their television ratings “flatter than piss on a plate.”

The former WCW President has never been afraid to speak his mind, taking shots at several things on the WWE side as well, including backstage promos. Recently, Bischoff said WWE “bore the sh*t out of me” with promos backstage and stand-up mic segments. Continuing that point during a recent episode of his podcast “Strictly Business,” the WWE HOF elaborated on his stance and dropped another memorable line about AEW.

“I f***ing cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show,” Bischoff said. “AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible sh** on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that sh** went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever.

“I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that.”

Bischoff quickly retracted his point about AEW having bad promos, stating that there are some excellent promos in the company, but they’re the minority.

“But I’ve seen some horsesh**,” Bischoff said. “If you don’t recognize horsesh** and you just keep stepping in it because you don’t want to admit that it’s horsesh**, you’re walking around dragging that horsesh** everywhere you go.”

