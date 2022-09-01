Ryan Katz Confirms His WWE Status

The name Ryan Katz may not be a familiar one to many fans, but his name is certainly well-regarded behind the scenes in WWE. Despite being released from the company at the turn of the year, Katz is set to return, as revealed on the latest episode of the "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast. Katz, who was let go on the same day as podcast host Road Dogg in January, is unsure what his role will be going forward in the organization, as nothing is yet officially set in stone. Katz noted that he was expected to start work on Thursday, however, that date has been pushed back. Meanwhile, Road Dogg recently returned to WWE, assuming the position of Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett, who quietly left the company the week prior. Katz noted on the podcast that he will see Road Dogg at a WWE premium live event at some point in the future.

Prior to Katz' contract being terminated, he was working as a creative producer on the "NXT" brand, a position he had held since 2015. After leaving WWE, Katz became Road Dogg's co-host on "Oh You Didn't Know?," but will now be exiting that position. Of course, Katz will no doubt have strong connections to WWE's new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who ran the "NXT" brand between 2012 and 2021.

With Levesque currently shaking things up behind the curtain, bringing back some of his former "NXT" favorites and former backstage personnel, it appears that Katz was seemingly another name on his list to tie down when the opportunity arose. Prior to joining WWE, Katz performed on the independent scene between 1999 and 2013 under many different names, such as GQ Money and Lee Handsome. Katz also had a spell as a commentator for MTV's "Wrestling Society X" series.