Alex Abrahantes Files For New Trademark

Alex Abrahantes is getting ready to switch things up, possibly. He filed a trademark with the United States Trademark & Patent Office on August 25 for "The Hype Man."

The trademark is for the entertainment field, specifically in the field of wrestling, as the "goods & services" section of the filing says it is for "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

Abrahantes has taken on various roles in AEW, first as a Spanish language commentator, then as Penta El Zero Miedo's translator, and eventual resurrector, managing both Lucha Brothers during their tag team title run in the company. Now it appears he'll be tapping into his skills as a hype man.

Specifying "wrestling" is important as Abrahantes also works as a guest host on the shopping channel QVC. Before his career as a manager, Abrahantes was trained in the legendary Hart Dungeon, where Stu Hart trained his children, Bret, Owen, Bruce, and others, as well as wrestlers like Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho. Abrahantes talked about his experience in "the Dungeon" on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted.