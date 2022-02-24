As noted earlier this month, it was teased that Penta El Zero Miedo was going to undergo a gimmick change in AEW. On tonight’s episode, he brought that persona to the ring and debuted his “Penta Oscuro” character in AEW.

Along with new music and an all-black costume, his manager, Abrahantes was dressed in a new costume with a pale face, cape, and large cane. The new variation of Penta ended up scoring the pinfall in his match tonight, rolling up Malkai Black for the 3-count, however, the House of Black got their revenge at the end.

On the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, a segment saw Penta and Abrahantes travel to a graveyard. Abrahantes could be heard in a voice track speaking over the video, saying his signature “Penta says” catchphrase over and over as he explains that Malakai Black’s black mist forced a change in Penta. A darker lucha mask, the Penta Oscuro mask, was seen extracted from a gravesite as the video cut off.

Penta first debuted this character back in Lucha Underground, but this was the first official appearance in AEW.

Penta’s longtime tag team partner, Rey Fenix, is still sidelined due to an arm injury he suffered on the TBS Premiere episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. In a recent update, it was said that he would be cleared to return to the ring sometime in mid-late March.

PENTA OSCURO IS BACK! We are seeing the return of the dark and violent side of @PENTAELZEROM here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LoeN9668wE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

