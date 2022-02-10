A gimmick change for Penta El Zero Miedo looks to be in the cards sometime in the near future. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Penta and his manager, Alex Marvez, traveled to a graveyard.

Marvez could be heard in a voice track speaking over the video, saying his signature “Penta says” catchphrase over and over as he explains that Malakai Black’s black mist has forced a change in Penta. A darker lucha mask is seen extracted from a gravesite as the video cuts off.

Last week, Penta and Pac teamed up in a losing effort against The Kings of the Black Throne, Malakai and Brody King. As Death Triangle was looking to hit the Fear Factor, Pac got launched from the top turnbuckle. This allowed Black to spray the mist into Penta, which allowed them to connect with their double team finish for the win.

Penta’s longtime tag team partner, Rey Fenix, is still sidelined due to an arm injury he suffered on the TBS Premiere episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. We will keep you updated on his recovery.

Beyond his work in AEW, it was announced last month at an AAA press conference, Penta, under his Pentagon Jr. name, will be part of an eight-man tournament in AAA where the final two will fight in a mask vs. mask match at TripleMania XXX in October. In addition Penta El Zero Miedo, the tournament will feature luchadores Blue Demon Jr., El Canek, LA Park, Psycho Clown, Rayo de Jalisco Jr., and Villano IV as well as Japanese legend Ultimo Dragon, all putting their masks on the line in this tournament.

