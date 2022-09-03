Wardlow Reveals The Top WWE Star Who Influenced Him To Dress Nice

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has witnessed both highs and lows during his stint in All Elite Wrestling. Being physically jacked, handsome, and athletic, it's natural that he gets compared to other characters that carry those same attributes. Though, Wardlow isn't mad about it – he feels a great sense of pride when others compare him to certain WWE legends.

"I've gotten the Batista comments, and there is no greater compliment because I was a huge Batista fan growing up, as I'm sure you could have guessed," Wardlow told the "Zaslow Show." "So, guys that influenced me greatly in my life were Dave Batista, 'The Rock' Johnson, guys that, when they came out on TV, they always dressed nice and that's kind of how I've always been, I've always dressed nice and been clean and, you know, taken care of myself. I enjoy that; I enjoy looking good and feeling good."

Though his trajectory to the top of AEW has slowed down since winning the TNT Championship, Wardlow notes that the destination he's arrived at came in a mostly organic way.

"It's kind of weird, the fact that I started off in a very similar role as [Batista] being the silent kind of bodyguard and then being in a group with absolute legends including one of the original four horsemen. It's insane that, you know, my career has mimicked him so much ... And none of it – this was all coincidence, by the way, so, life is just wild."

Wardlow will team up with the Ring of Honor, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns this Sunday at AEW'S All Out pay-per-view, emanating from the Now Arena outside of Chicago.



