Drew McIntyre Responds To Steve Austin Saying Nice Things About Him And Sheamus

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling Content Manager Riju Dasgupta about a variety of topics, including Saturday's Clash at the Castle event, Roman Reigns, The Judgment Day, and praise from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

During a past interview in July, Austin praised both McIntyre and Sheamus, noting that the two would someday be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Well first of all it's surreal to see somebody like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to say such complimentary about myself and Sheamus about seeing us as future Hall of Fame superstars. If you get to know 'Stone Cold' a little bit you know he doesn't lie, he tells the truth from his perspective and that means the world because I know he meant it. It was also amazing to see him recently, he came to Reno, Nevada live event and close to where he lives."