Drew McIntyre Names His Greatest Rival Since Returning To WWE

Since Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at NXT Takeover: Orlando in 2017, he has worked his way up to being a main event star, putting together some fantastic rivalries along the way. From battles with Brock Lesnar to his work against Randy Orton, the Scotsman has had some memorable feuds, but he told the Independent that "Roman [Reigns] is perhaps my greatest rival since I returned to WWE."

McIntyre and Reigns have faced each other in major matches over the course of their careers, from wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 35, to representing "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" as world champions when they met at Survivor Series in 2020. On both of those occasions, it was Reigns who prevailed. They're set to collide once more at WWE's Clash At The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, in what is arguably the toughest test Reigns has faced during his impressive two-year run as world champion.

"He's always had my number, he's on the run of a lifetime right now," McIntyre said. "If I don't beat him, I just don't know who will. [But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now. It all starts and the top and rolls downhill."

Reigns has been working a lighter schedule throughout 2022 and hasn't been appearing at ever premium live event, or on every episode of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but that is not how McIntyre will be operating if he gets his hand raised in Cardiff.

"How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every 30 days and I'm going to make that happen," McIntyre said.