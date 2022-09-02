Drew McIntyre Drops Expletive While Describing What He Is Going To Do To Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre isn't mincing words ahead of his big title match with Roman Reigns. McIntyre is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and in the lead-up to the event, he made it clear that he plans on ending The Tribal Chief's two-year reign.

"This is a run in the modern era that we've not seen, and probably never will see again, but I'm going to take him down," McIntyre told Daily Record. "I will be in the main event of the first UK stadium show for 30 years. This is going back to where it all began, to home. The journey that has led to this moment, the man I will finally become, that's what I've got to face."

McIntyre will have the crowd on his side when he enters Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. When describing what he wants to do to Reigns, McIntyre made sure he did so in no uncertain terms.

"In front of 70,000 Brits, the entire world, my destiny will finally be fulfilled," McIntyre said. "At Clash of the Castle, my land, Roman is coming to my island, and I'm going to kick his head right off his f***ing body."

Fans have started wondering if this will be McIntyre's true WrestleMania moment. When he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020, there was no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, he will have an entire stadium by his side hoping he can become a three-time world champion in WWE. The The oddsmakers, however, have Reigns as the betting favorite to win the match.