Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story.

"When you are the maybe the most recognizable man on the planet, the most famous actor in Hollywood, probably the most in-demand social media influencer out there, you're busy," Levesque said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on "BT Sport," although he added "that busyness is fluid" and there could be a chance for Johnson to change his mind. While Johnson is currently making media headlines for his upcoming role in the DC superhero film "Black Adam," Levesque insists that making a movie cannot compete with the live audience response to a wrestling match.

"There is nothing else on the planet that gives you that rush that WWE gives you when you're standing in the center of that ring," Levesque said. "And I know he knows that. So I know somewhere deep inside of him is that burning thing to go, 'Well, I gotta feel that one more time. Gotta get in there one more time, because that clock is ticking' ... So if there's a time, it is becoming now. And I know that there's a burning desire for him to take advantage of that time."

As for the opponent to welcome Johnson back, there's only name on the wrestling world's lips — his cousin, Roman Reigns, who has inarguably taken up the position (once held by Johnson himself) of WWE's biggest star.

"The Tribal Chief is sitting there waiting for him," Levesque said.