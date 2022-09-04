Theory Reveals What His First Thought Was When Vince McMahon Stepped Down From WWE

Theory just needs to know who's in charge.

During an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," Theory revealed what his first thought was when he heard the news that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had announced his retirement.

"So, to me the first thing you think of is, 'Well, who's in charge?' I think as soon as I found out who the team was, Stephanie, Triple H, Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard, just having those people that I have a good relationship with all of them," Theory said.

McMahon had served as the Chairman, and CEO of WWE, but in the midst of an investigation into multiple hush money payments McMahon allegedly made to former WWE employees, McMahon left the company.

When it was revealed that Triple H would be taking over creative for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," it left many wondering what the future would hold for Theory. McMahon was quite high on the former WWE United States Champion and even presented Theory as his handpicked protégé on WWE TV.

Theory detailed whether or not he was worried about his status with the new regime in place.

"I think the Mr. McMahon retirement got a lot of us because we've seen him forever," Theory said. "He laid the foundation. Literally, there's all these superstars because of Mr. McMahon. I think it was just kind of like, 'Wow, that's really happening.' So, that's kind of where it got me there, but as far as creative and the future, no worries about that."

Theory still has a hold on the Money in the Bank briefcase. He recently started a feud with Johnny Gargano, who returned to WWE after being a free agent for a few months.