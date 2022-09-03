Jonah Confirms Change Of Plans When He Was WWE NXT North American Champion

Jonah's NXT North American Championship reign last year wasn't originally intended to be so short. Performing as Bronson Reed under the WWE banner, Jonah held the title for just 42 days.

At the time, it was widely believed that Jonah was destined for the main roster, but he ended up being released from his WWE contract on August 6, 2021. During an appearance on NBC Boston's "Ten Count" podcast, Jonah revealed to Steve Fall why his NXT North American Championship run ended early.

"I was told that, 'Hey, you're being put forward to move up to 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'," Jonah said. "I started doing some dark matches and it seemed like that was the way they were going. So, as a fail-safe for them, they took the North American Championship off of me, thinking that's where I was heading, but didn't work out that way."

Jonah then revealed who ended up making the push for him to graduate from NXT and move to the main roster.

"I was put forward by Triple H himself saying, 'This is a guy that's ready for 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'," Jonah said. "That's what I was told was going to happen, and as we've seen since then, a lot of people do dark matches or have 'Main Event' tapings to do and stuff like that and then eventually move to the main roster."

While things didn't work out for Jonah in WWE, the door apparently has not been shut on a return. Reports surfaced claiming that the company has interest in bringing Jonah back. Jonah currently is under contract with NJPW.

