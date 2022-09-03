Mark Henry Weighs In On MJF Possibly Returning To AEW

AEW star MJF aired his well-documented grievances with company CEO and President Tony Khan during the episode of "AEW Dynamite" that aired on June 1. While Khan presumably approved MJF's promo beforehand, the frustrations expressed by the star blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality. It's believed that the 26-year-old is unhappy in AEW, but Mark Henry hopes that he's back in action soon.

While speaking to Abe Kanan, Henry shared his thoughts on the MJF situation and what he hopes to see from the final outcome. "He's an unbelievable talent. I pray that what problems can be fixed and that [MJF and Khan can] move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship."

Henry also said that it's possible for performers to work with people they don't get along with, citing his own career as an example. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he's been professional with workers who he "would not throw pee on" if they were on fire. Therefore, he's hopeful that MJF will get over his alleged beef with Khan and do business with AEW again.

When asked about MJF possibly forming an alliance with CM Punk, Henry joked that he'd have to protect Khan. "One of the reasons [Tony] brought me in was to make sure nobody takes advantage of him, so I hope that don't happen. Part two of my killing spree might have to start."

MJF's current status has been the subject of much speculation recently, though some reports claimed that he's expected to return in the coming weeks as AEW prepares to negotiate a new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.