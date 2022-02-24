As we’ve noted, MJF broke down into tears and delivered an uncharacteristic promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star revealed he was subjected to anti-Semitism and bullying as a child, and made it through most days thanks to his love for professional wrestling.

The promo resonated with a lot of wrestlers and wrestling personalities, who posted their reactions via Twitter. MJF himself admitted that delivering the promo on national TV was the “hardest moment of my life.”

The Dynamite segment ended with CM Punk stepping out and asking a teary-eyed MJF if his story was “real.” MJF would walk away without offering a response. Punk will wrestle MJF in a Dog Collar Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

You can see the tweets below.

That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 24, 2022

Good stuff from MJF, Eddie and Jericho on the stick tonight… But who was best? We’ll talk about it this Sat. @BustedOpenRadio And I’ll give ya my weekly winner. — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 24, 2022

MJF & I have one thing in common. Everything we do in our life is based in spite.#aew — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) February 24, 2022

MJF is the goods, buddy — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) February 24, 2022

Forever a fan of @The_MJF. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 24, 2022

MJF to CM Punk: YOU LEFT ME WHEN I NEEDED YOU MOST! CM Punk:#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KuzCOFdxCj — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 24, 2022

Dude MJF can cry on demand that’s some GOAT level s--t right there wow. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/waS4nGAgst — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 24, 2022

What CM Punk and MJF did tonight was one of my favorite moments in wrestling. Period. That deep promo from MJF that he me really thinking and hanging on to every word. CM Punk coming out asking him if it was real, MJF teary eyed. Loved it all. 💯💯💯#AEWDynamite — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 24, 2022

MJF is the best thing in wrestling. https://t.co/6VgdarUEW6 — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) February 24, 2022

MJF was friggin' great there https://t.co/a96R7o3SCH — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 24, 2022

MJF really gave us his villain origin story, CM Punk caused all of this. 😂#AEWDynamite — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 24, 2022

What MJF did tonight was one the best things I’ve seen on the mic in modern age. Pulling from past experience and life can have powerful results. #AEWDynamite — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]