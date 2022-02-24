As we’ve noted, MJF broke down into tears and delivered an uncharacteristic promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star revealed he was subjected to anti-Semitism and bullying as a child, and made it through most days thanks to his love for professional wrestling.

The promo resonated with a lot of wrestlers and wrestling personalities, who posted their reactions via Twitter. MJF himself admitted that delivering the promo on national TV was the “hardest moment of my life.”

The Dynamite segment ended with CM Punk stepping out and asking a teary-eyed MJF if his story was “real.” MJF would walk away without offering a response. Punk will wrestle MJF in a Dog Collar Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

You can see the tweets below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.
counter