Eddie Kingston Gives Update On How Many Years He Thinks He Can Keep Wrestling

Eddie Kingston has been in the wrestling business for two decades, but he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Kingston is 40, but he's arguably in the prime of his career and his stock has never been higher than it is now in AEW.

While Kingston obviously has some miles on him, he told the folks at "The PWI Podcast" that he's taken measures to increase his longevity.

"I got time because now I know how to take care of my body, and now I'm blessed enough to be paid so I can buy me a little portable sauna," Kingston said. "I can buy myself an ice bath, you know what I mean? So, I got all that stuff and I'm looking things up, how to keep going, and doctors and this and that."

"The Mad King" then revealed how long he thinks he can continue to wrestle.

"I tell people all the time I got 10 years left, I believe, so I can hit the magical number 30, because that used to be the old school wrestlers' thing," Kingston said. "Hit 30 years in the business, that's like when you really did it, you know what I mean? I got 10 more years and I'll tell you right now I got eight great years left."

As for the immediate future, Kingston is scheduled for a rematch with NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii on the All Out: Zero Hour pre-show on September 4. Ishii defeated Kingston at NJPW Capital Collision on May 14.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The PWI Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.