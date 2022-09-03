Wade Barrett Names WWE NXT Talent Who Has Caught His Eye

Former WWE Superstar and current "NXT" color commentator Wade Barrett revealed which up-and-coming talent has caught his attention.

"I'd say someone who's really caught my eye though is Carmelo Hayes," Barrett said on "Busted Open." "He's the North American Champion down here. A lot of talk about bangers these days in terms of matches; he's [the] 'NXT' guaranteed banger kind of guy.

"I always had a good time when I was in the ring with some of the smaller, faster-moving, high-flying guys that could add that element of physical excitement that maybe I was a bit restricted in because of my own size. ... I think that Carmelo Hayes exemplifies that. I think that he'd be a lot of fun to get in the ring with."

Barrett began his tenure as a color commentator for "NXT" in August 2020. While it was initially slated to be a one-time thing, he officially became a member of the commentary team the following week. He announced in September of that year that he had signed a contract and recently revealed that he had signed a contract extension.

Barrett debuted in WWE in 2008 as part of FCW, WWE's developmental territory at the time, and went on to win Season 1 of "NXT." He debuted on WWE's main roster in 2010 as the leader of The Nexus. He had five runs with the Intercontinental Championship before asking for and receiving his release in 2016.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.