Carmelo Hayes Takes Stiff Shot At Ricochet On Twitter Ahead Of NXT Worlds Collide Match

"NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet have engaged in a heated Twitter exchange ahead of their title match tomorrow at Worlds Collide.

Ricochet started the war of words after Grayson Waller said Hayes was going to flip the "SmackDown" star back to Fridays. Ricochet told Waller that he only came back to "NXT" because Hayes was begging for him to return, sharing an old Tweet from Hayes. Hayes responded by telling Ricochet that he was just trying to make "The One and Only" relevant again.

Tomorrow's match will be Ricochet's first in "NXT" since 2019, when he teamed with AEW star Aleister Black (now known as Malakai Black in AEW) against the Viking Raiders at NXT Takeover: New York.

The championship bout was made official on Tuesday's edition of "NXT 2.0" when Ricochet made a special appearance alongside other main roster talents such as Finn Balor, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. A.S.H. and Doudrop will also appear on Worlds Collide, as they take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships.