Drew McIntyre Reveals Lessons Vince McMahon Made Him Take At 24

Drew McIntyre's current status as a main event babyface in WWE confirms that he's managed to resonate with the company's global fan base. However, there was a time when the Scotsman was still a star on the rise and a work in progress in Vince McMahon's eyes. While speaking to BT Sports. McIntyre revealed that nobody outside of Scotland understood his accent early on in his career. As such, the former WWE CEO and Chairman requested that he worked on his dialect. "Vince made me take elocution lessons when I was 24," he revealed.

At the time, McIntyre was one of McMahon's pet projects, earning him the moniker of "The Chosen One." However, McIntyre's subsequent rise as an international star hasn't pleased all of his fans. According to the Superstar, Scottish people still give him "grief" for his new accent on social media, asking why he no longer speaks the way he used to. That said, McIntyre told BT Sports that he was delighted to be back in the United Kingdom and among those fans, as it's allowed him to act like his former self again. McIntyre also made it clear that he hasn't completely abandoned his roots, even though he has been living in the United States for over a decade.

Since taking elocution lessons, McIntyre has gone on to become a successful star in WWE. This weekend, he'll have the chance to add to his impressive list of achievements at "Clash of the Castle," where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.