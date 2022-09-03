Hikaru Shida Will Spend The Rest Of Her Life Wanting To Beat This AEW Star

It's no surprise that Hikaru Shida considers Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. a life-long rival. After all, it was Baker who ended Shida's one-year reign as AEW Women's World Champion at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

"It doesn't matter how many times we wrestle, I will spend the rest of my life wanting to beat her," Shida told Sports Illustrated.

As two of the only women who were with AEW at its inception and still remain at the top of the division, Shida and Baker have frequently butted heads over the past three years.

"We've had three singles matches, but to me, it feels like we had a lot more," said Shida, who still holds the record for the longest reign as AEW Women's World Champion and is the current Regina Di WAVE Champion.

Of their three singles matches, Shida has won two of them. Shida also pinned Baker in a tag team match on the August 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"I want to beat her in everything, from now until forever," Shida said.

Shida and Baker will next compete against one another in a four-way match at Sunday's All Out to determine the Interim AEW Women's World Champion. The match also features Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm.

