GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch 5 Live Coverage (9/4): Effy Goes One-On-One With Max The Impaler

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch 5 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

The fifth edition of Effy's Big Gay Brunch will take place at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The first-ever Effy's Big Gay Brunch took place in October 2020 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, MN, during The Collective weekend. This afternoon's show follows last night's The Art of War event that also emanated from the Grand Sports Arena. Just 24 hours after competing in the Art of War Games Match, Effy will face Max the Impaler. The bout will be the first time the pair have collided in the ring one-on-one in any promotion. It will be Max the Impaler's first match since falling short in the NWA World Women's Championship against Kamille last week at NWA 74 in St. Louis, Missouri. Meanwhile, Effy's BUSSY tag team partner Allie Katch, who also competed in the Art of War Games Match last night, will take on Dark Sheik and Taya Valkyrie in a three-way match.

Announced card

* Effy vs. Max the Impaler

* Dark Sheik vs. Allie Katch vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Ashton Starr vs. Sandra Moone

* Parrow vs. Kidd Bandit

* Devon Monroe vs. Jai Vidal

* TBA in the Gayest Tag Gayntlet Match