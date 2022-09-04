Spoilers: Full Results From AEW Dark (9/2)

Preceding the Friday, September 2 episode of "AEW Rampage," the company held tapings for "AEW Dark" that will air sometime in the future. The show saw Taz and Excalibur on commentary and featured an ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and the leader of the "Trustbusters," Ari Davari.

The full results of the show, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.'s own Matthew Carlins, are as follows:

*Tony Nese & Josh Woods (with Mark Sterling) defeated Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore via pinfall

*Marina Shafir (with Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) defeated Laynie Luck via submission

*Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico (with Luther) via pinfall

*Julia Hart defeated Missa Kate via submission

*Serena Deeb defeated Sierra via submission

*Private Party defeated Robert Anthony & GPA via pinfall

*Penelope Ford defeated Alice Crowley via submission

*Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth via pinfall

*Skye Blue & Queen Aminata defeated Emi Sakura & Diamanté (with Baliyan Akki) via pinfall

*Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon via submission

*ROH World Title Match: Claudio defeated Ari Daivari via pinfall (William Regal was a guest commentator for this match)

Outside of this marking Castagnoli's third successful ROH World Championship defense, this show also continues to reinforce other aspects of the company's stories lower down on the card. Notably, the relationship between Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir lives on, with Rose's presence during Shafir's matches continuing to be a point of interest for some keen viewers of AEW programming. The show also saw Danhausen win only his second-ever singles match in AEW against "Pretty" Peter Avalon.