Jim Ross Questions The Logic Of CM Punk And Jon Moxley Storyline

AEW commentator Jim Ross appeared at a fundraiser for Steve "Mongo" McMichael along with Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, and Tony Schiavone and spoke about AEW All Out's main event.

Later today is AEW's All Out pay-per-view and Moxley will be defending the Undisputed AEW World Title against CM Punk. On the August 24 episode of 'Dynamite," Moxley defeated Punk in just over three minutes to become the undisputed AEW World Champion. Punk went for a roundhouse kick that appeared to reaggravate the foot injury that kept him out of action for months. After the match, Punk needed help from officials to get to the backstage area.

"Well, I think it's going to be very unpredictable because I don't know how you book this card," Ross said. "I don't know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his a– whipped like a government mule and then you expect to return it Sunday. Why do I need a return? You just got your ass whipped. So there's logical things we have to address, quite frankly. I think it's going to be a very challenging show for Tony Khan to book but it's loaded."

It was on the June 3 episode of "Rampage" and five nights after winning the AEW World Title from 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing when Punk announced his foot injury. AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door, where Moxley defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title.