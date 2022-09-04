Samoa Joe Makes His AEW Return At All Out

Samoa Joe made his return to AEW tonight at the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Joe returned to AEW to help FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow from Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). After Wardlow and FTR won against Lethal, Shelley, and Sabin, the group tried to attack them. It ended with Harwood's daughter coming down to the ring, breaking Dutt's pencil, and pinning him after her father hit him with a right hand. Ongoing live coverage of AEW All Out is available at this link here.

Joe last wrestled at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where he defeated Jay Lethal. He has been away from the ring due to filming the Peacock series "Twisted Metal." The series which is based on the Playstation video games wrapped shooting last month. Joe will be in a dual role with actor and comedian Will Arnett. Arnett is the voice of Sweet Tooth, while Joe will be the physical appearance of the deranged clown.

Joe is currently in his first reign as the ROH World Television Champion. He has held the title since defeating then-champion NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 edition of "AEW Dynamite." After he was released from WWE on January 6, Joe signed with AEW and ROH. His in-ring debut was on the April 7 episode of "Dynamite." He won his debut match against Max Caster to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.