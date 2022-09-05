Backstage Update On Status Of WWE 24/7 Title

The WWE 24/7 Championship has not been featured much on television recently since the backstage changes in upper management following Vince McMahon's retirement. However, the title is being used at live events, with the belt changing hands at times throughout those shows.

Despite that, according to a report from Fightful Select, none of those title changes have been acknowledged internally, which is another sign that new Chief Content Officer Triple H may not have long-term plans for the title. Right now, Dana Brooke is listed on WWE.com as the current champion, and she was the last person to be seen winning the title on WWE television. Her last televised title match took place on the July 18, 2022, episode of "WWE Raw," when she pinned Tamina to win it.

It is not confirmed whether or not Triple H is planning on retiring the title or if he will just be using it for live event purposes. The company does still sell the belt as merchandise for fans, after all. The 24/7 Championship has often been a controversial title in the eyes of the fans, as it has mainly been used for comedic segments since its creation in 2019, with a lot of over-the-top segments being carried out backstage as Superstars vie for it.

Over the years there have been 177 officially recognized reigns between 55 different wrestlers, and right now Brooke is enjoying her seventh run with the belt. However, it is unknown if she will defend it again on a WWE television show or premium live event.