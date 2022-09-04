Triple H Thanks Fans After Clash At The Castle

Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter on Saturday evening to thank fans for watching or attending Clash at the Castle. The event took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It was WWE's first major stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Levesque tweeted, "Couldn't be prouder of what our talent, staff, and local partners accomplished tonight @principalitysta. THANK YOU to all who attended or watched #WWECastle an amazing night in front of an absolutely electric crowd!!!"

In the main event of Clash at the Castle, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Drew McIntyre. During the match, "NXT" Superstar and cousin to Reigns, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut. Sikoa is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Liv Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's Title against Shayna Baszler, while Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus.

Other matches at the event included Seth Rollins defeating Matt Riddle, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka defeating Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, and Edge and Rey Mysterio winning their match against The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest).

According to WWE, the official attendance for Clash at the Castle was 62,296 fans. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was in attendance, as was Tyson Fury and Welsh wrestling legend Adrian Street, and his wife/manager Miss Linda.