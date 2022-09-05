WWE Reveals Date For Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return

Johnny Gargano is set to return to the ring next week for the first time in nearly nine months.

During the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Gargano was asked about Austin Theory's previous comments that Gargano is not ready to "swim with the sharks" on the main roster after an extended run on the "WWE NXT" brand. In response, Gargano mentioned how his former protege may have forgotten what he can do in the ring, but he'll show him. Theory interrupted the segment to point out that all Gargano has done since returning to WWE is talk, asking his former The Way stablemate to put his money where his mouth is.

Gargano then agreed with Theory, before informing fans that he will be returning to action next week. The segment ended with Gargano asking Theory to be careful of sharks.

Gargano was last seen in a WWE ring during the "NXT WarGames" event on December 5, 2021. He was written off WWE TV a few nights later courtesy of an attack at the hands of Grayson Waller. During his time away from the ring, Gargano reiterated in several interviews that he & wife Candice LeRae were more focused on becoming first-time parents and that he was putting his wrestling career on hold.

While Gargano's opponent for next week has yet to be announced, it's almost a given that Theory will get involved in the match in some capacity. WWE is likely building up to a Gargano vs. Theory match at a future event, possibly at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.