John Cena Posts Image From AEW All Out

John Cena, known for his enigmatic social media presence among a laundry list of other accomplishments, has given a shout-out to AEW wrestler Max Caster on Instagram. During Caster's match at "All Out," the wrestler impressively lifted heavyweight Keith Lee onto his shoulders and gave him a version of Cena's finisher, the Attitude Adjustment. In response, Cena posted a still image of the moment on his Instagram account.

The spot was likely an homage to Cena giving that same move to the massive Big Show back at WWE's "Judgment Day" pay-per-view in 2009. After Cena's post, Caster shared an image of that famous interaction between Cena and Big Show, as well as a short highlight reel set to the tune of one of Cena's songs.

This isn't the first time Cena has acknowledged Caster's work. The two have both shared praise for each other in past interviews, and Cena posted another image of the wrestler to his Instagram back in August after Caster referenced former WWE CEO's Vince McMahon's retirement in a freestyle. Prior to that, Cena spoke to Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa about Caster, saying "He's extremely gifted. I remember hearing him for the first time, and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me."

It seems that the two were able to connect, as Caster later elaborated on their relationship. "John has been very, very nice to me and when he didn't need to," Caster said during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles. "He reached out ... and then he said things publicly about me in Forbes and that means a lot to me."