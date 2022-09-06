Booker T Believes AEW 'Missed The Boat' With Recent NJPW Star

Booker T feels AEW didn't get as much out of NJPW star Will Ospreay as they should have.

Ospreay, the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has made several appearances on AEW TV, including teaming with Aussie Open in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament last month. Ospreay has started a feud with Kenny Omega, but Booker would've gone in a different direction.

During a recent edition of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker said AEW could've used the same blueprint created by one of the greatest performers of all time.

"It was always big when Ric Flair would come to town, and he would always have a spotlight on him," Booker said. "He would always do an angle with the top guy. He would always leave that top guy in position also to have gotten the rub ... and I thought Will Ospreay was in prime position to be able to come here, be put in that same somewhat position to where this is a major player and he's here to work with the champion."

Booker said it doesn't matter whether Ospreay would've won the AEW World Championship, but he believes a rivalry for the gold should've been established early on.

"Man, I just think we missed the boat on it," Booker said. "I think we missed a moment with Will Ospreay."

Ospreay and Aussie Open were eliminated from the AEW World Trios Titles tournament by The Elite (Omega and The Young Bucks) during the August 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Once the show went off the air, Ospreay and Aussie Open attacked The Elite and left them lying in the ring.

