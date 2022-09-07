PCO Recalls His Issues With The Kliq While Discussing Backstage AEW All Out Fight

PCO is no stranger to locker rooms rife with tension. Having worked in both the WWF and WCW in the 90s, PCO has a unique perspective on the recent locker room scuffle in AEW.

"I've been through those things too," PCO told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "I've been there, I've done that. That's why I speak with experience. The way I've handled my things in the past with The Kliq with Shawn [Michaels] and Diesel [Kevin Nash] and it was some bad blood at that time." Michaels and Nash were notorious for their attitudes backstage during the WWF's "New Generation," and the former WWF Tag Team Champion butted heads with them on more than one occasion.

"It was pretty bad, and if I had to redo it again, it wouldn't be like that," PCO mused. "Sometimes you gotta be tough mentally and just toughen up and get through the situation. Look at me now, me and Kevin Nash are super good buddies right now. I wouldn't say 'best friends' but every time we see each other we're having fun. We went out a few times in the past after that, and at one point I couldn't stand him."

PCO attributes the current tensions in AEW to the fact that "there's so much build up between everybody that gets to your head too, so you need to have a clear head and it's a lot, man. I kinda feel where everybody's at and it's not a good situation." PCO said it can be hard to "face the same problem day after day" along with the ups and downs of professional wrestling booking, where one person being up, means the other person has to be down, "one person is pushed and the other isn't, that kind of thing."

PCO says it can get to a point with that animosity where it can feel like loyalty doesn't matter, and that it's possible to create "problems in your mind" with another person.