Former MLW And AEW Dark Star Danny Limelight Gives Contract Update

Longtime indie wrestler Danny Limelight, who was most recently signed to Major League Wrestling, took to social media earlier this morning to deliver an update about his status with MLW.

"I'm Officially a Free Agent. Where to Next," Limelight tweeted, along with a wide-eye emoji. When a fan commented and tagged Impact Wrestling as a suggestion, Limelight liked the post.

Limelight, 31, has worked for major promotions such as All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. With AEW, Limelight was becoming a fixture on their weekly YouTube shows, "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Furthermore, he had a sit-down interview with Paul Wight on "Dark: Elevation" that was meant to show a more lighthearted side of his character.

Limelight was also featured in a major match on the January 13, 2021 "New Year's Smash" edition of "AEW Dynamite," when he teamed with The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) in a losing effort against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Ultimately, Limelight wrestled his last AEW match on the June 5 2021 edition of "Dark," losing to Ethan Page. Since then, he's worked for MLW, NJPW Strong, and other independent promotions across the country.

"The door was kept open for a possible return one day," Limelight told the Indy Mayhem Show last July. "They spoke very highly of my work ethic and my work. I know I have a really good relationship with [AEW CEO] Tony Khan. He's an amazing human. He's an amazing person to work for. I am still able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I'm still able to work for the United Wrestling Network."