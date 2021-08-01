Danny Limelight has confirmed that he’s done with AEW for the “foreseeable future.”

Limelight spoke about his future while on the Indy Mayhem Show. He noted that he has a really good relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan.

“I think for the foreseeable future you’ve seen the last of me in AEW,” revealed Limelight. “The door was kept open for a possible return one day. They spoke very highly of my work ethic and my work. I know I have a really good relationship with Tony Khan. He’s an amazing human. He’s an amazing person to work for. I am still able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and I’m still able to work for the United Wrestling Network. I’m still able to do my indie dates.”

He mostly appeared on AEW Dark/Elevation, where some of his opponents included Jon Moxley and Jungle Boy.

Limelight made his AEW Dynamite debut in January, where he teamed with the Varsity Blondes. They lost the match to The Good Brothers and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

As noted a few weeks ago, Danny Limelight signed with MLW as part of Konnan’s new LAX stable. He also wrestles in NJPW.